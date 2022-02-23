July 7, 1937 – February 21, 2022

Kay Laneve Anderson, longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away February 21 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis after a short illness.

Kay was born in Lebanon on July 7, 1937, to Fern Hardy and Earl Hall. She was born in what was once the local library, and she would always joke that it led to her love of reading.

Kay was a beloved member of the local community, as famous for her baking skills as she was for being everyone's mom. She worked at Lebanon Union High School for 23 years, first as a cook, then as the manager of the cafeteria. Anyone who went to that school between 1975 and 1998 knew Kay. She was a force to be reckoned with, whether it was directing kids and staff at the high school, directing her family at home, or donating her time to a multitude of community functions. She was also a longtime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lebanon, and helped with many projects there.

Kay was the center of her family, hosting many functions, baking for anyone and everyone, and always available to her children and grandchildren.

Kay married Don Anderson in 1962 in Lewiston, Idaho. Don preceded her in death in 2016. They had four children, Kim Anderson (Dale Thomas), Jon Anderson, Kasi Savolt (Rick), and Keri Anderson (Phil Shewmaker).

She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Joshua Bacher, William Kenyon, Kyle Kenyon, Kevin Weathers, Michael Weathers, Julia Anderson, and Emily Anderson. She leaves three great-grandchildren: Brent Bacher, Trystin Bacher, and Wade Kenyon.

Celebration of life for Kay will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and baked goods, the family asks that donations be made to Evergreen Hospice. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.