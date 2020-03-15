Kay Marie Jaggers Roth

December 1, 1956 – February 3, 2020

Kay Marie Jagger's Roth passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 3, 2020, she was surrounded by family.

Kay grew up and Brookings, Oregon and was the daughter of Everett and Nellie Jaggers. Her father passed when she was 3 years old, her mom remarried a few years later and she gained a dad, Ken Velley with six brothers and sisters. Kay was the youngest of three, which she eventually became the youngest of nine.

She is preceded in death by, her two father's, mother, brother Don, sister Marie. She is survived by six of her siblings, Jim and Ken Jagger's, Susan, Charlotte, Richard, and Carol. She left behind her loving husband of almost 40 years, Ken, her two daughters, Sarah and Becky Roth, their significant others, and her beautiful grandson, Sebastian Dill, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends that she considered family.