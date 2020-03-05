June 27, 1957 – February 27, 2020
A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others. – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
Kay Marie Sagmiller was first and foremost an educator. Her passion for teaching was ubiquitous to her being, contributing to her sense of playfulness and zest for life. Everyone that Kay interacted with received the gift of her knowledge, kindness, sweet spirit, and love. She transformed the lives of those who knew her through her encouragement, creativity, and conviction in their ability to overcome adversity. She lived her life with meaning and a mindfulness that few of us are able to achieve. Kay cared deeply about those around her and the difficult problems our world faces today. She was a warrior for equity, a relentless champion for the underdog, and a devoted friend to all including her beloved pets. She especially loved children and they were drawn to her like moths to a flame, for they innately knew that she was fun, smart, and trustworthy.
Kay loved Montana and was often pulled back to the beautiful mountains and serene Flathead Lake area that she called “home”. She traveled widely and made many life-long friends through her travels. Kay was well-known for her spirit of fun and playfulness that was an integral part of her daily life. Her annual “sparkle party” was held to celebrate with friends, the lengthening of the days and the promise of spring in the darkness of winter. She was a gifted writer and talented orator with a knack for speaking to the heart and inspiring listening audiences. Kay was a consummate storyteller and had the gift of bringing a special life to the story that enthralled both child and adult alike. Less well known was her incredible artistic talent in print and textile arts. Kay had an almost compulsive need to create and beautify everything around her and to engage those close to her in the splendor of life. She continued to care for and empower those around her even in her passing. It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to this old soul and wish her well on the next leg of her journey for surely, she has much work yet to be done.
Kay Marie Sagmiller was born in Missoula Montana on June 27, 1957 to Kenneth and Eloise Sagmiller. She attended Ronan High School where she excelled in speech and drama. She received her BA in Elementary Education from the University of Montana in 1981. Kay completed her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction and graduated from the Danforth Principal Preparation Program in 1993 at the University of Washington in Seattle. She received her Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Washington in 1998. She was the Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at Oregon State University until retiring in 2018. She was a member of the Corvallis United Methodist Church and held a special bond with the Soul Sisters book group.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents Ken and Eloise Sagmiller of Ronan Montana; uncles Norman, Del, and Jerry Sagmiller, and Jack Sprankling; aunts Lucille Buchmann, June Sorenson; and brother-in-law George Rocky Day. She is survived by brothers James and David (Tamara) Sagmiller, sister Shelley Mills, uncle Herb Sorenson, aunt Miriam Sprankling, stepsons Cameron and Quentin Decker; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a beautiful lifetime full of friends.
The family would like to express special thanks to her community of friends who have been strong supporters of Kay and her family. No funeral services are planned per her request, however, a memorial service on the Oregon Coast is being arranged for this summer, to celebrate Kay’s life as she would have wanted – with friends, pets, love, laughter, stories, and wine.
Donations in lieu of flowers or to honor Kay are asked to be sent to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, Corvallis First United Methodist Church, or any pet adoption program.
