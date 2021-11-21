August 23, 1939 - November 12, 2021

Keith Davis Martin passed away peacefully with his wife Caryl by his side on November 12, 2021 in Corvallis. He was born on August 23, 1939 in Salem, Indiana, to Norma Elizabeth Davis and Harry Bodine Martin. He grew up on a farm nearby in Pekin with his parents and his two sisters, Carol June and Rae Etta. His college education was delayed when his father had a heart attack and Keith remained on the family farm to continue operating the farm and support his family. He graduated from Indiana University Bloomington in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree in Education, and taught high school math and science before moving to Corvallis in 1968 to pursue a Master's degree in General Science Education at Oregon State University.

While working in construction during the summers, Keith realized teaching wasn't for him and decided to continue a career in construction. He worked for Dale Ramsay Construction (later Ramsay-Gerding Construction) for 32 years, first as a journeyman carpenter and later as a project manager. He supervised many large construction projects in Oregon, including: Goss Baseball Stadium/Coleman Field and other buildings on the Oregon State University campus; the renovation of the Majestic Theater in Corvallis; and major renovations of historic buildings at Crater Lake National Park. He finished his career working for the Corvallis School District and coordinating construction of the new Corvallis High School and other schools in the district. Throughout his construction career he was a mentor who many younger colleagues could lean on for support and advice.

Keith was a loving, dedicated, and proud father of two daughters. In 1973 he married Mary Geesman. They were married for 15 years and together they raised Kirsten, Mary's daughter from her first marriage. In 1992 he married Caryl Uhler and together they raised Lynn, Caryl's daughter from her first marriage. Keith created two whole, loving families that remain connected to this day.

A true gentleman to his core, Keith will be remembered for his graciousness, humility, and wry sense of humor. Keith was a homebody who was happiest when he was puttering around his woodshop or reading a good book in his recliner (most likely a British mystery or one of his favorite cartoon collections) with a cat curled on his lap. He appreciated the humor of Mark Twain, Gary Larson, and British humor aimed at the absurdity of everyday life. He loved the written word and wrote wonderful letters. Although he was born and raised in southern Indiana, in Oregon he found his true home. He enjoyed learning about its history and exploring the state on many road trips with Caryl.

Keith is survived by his wife, Caryl Uhler, of Corvallis; sister, Carol Kay, of Pekin, Indiana; daughter, Kirsten Lee, of Portland (Joseph Sawicki); daughter, Lynn Hector, of Portland (Eamon Dick); and grandchildren, Leeland, Hazel, and Miles.