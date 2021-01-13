Keith Johnston

Keith was a kind, gentle, patient, dependable, loyal, generous, solid man who loved big! You are a lucky person if Keith loved you. He loved music, blessing others with his beautiful singing voice, reading, water sports (especially boats & water skiing), fishing, camping, animals (especially his dog, Diego), tinkering with electronics, and spending time with his family and friends. Keith had a way of drawing people in and was a man you could count on, always there if you needed help or a listening ear. He possessed a wicked, dry wit which caused much hearty laughter and helped him through many a trial.