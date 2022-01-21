Keith Lester Phillips, beloved husband and father, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Born in Mankato, Minnesota, to Lester and Sylvia Phillips, he was raised on a family farm. He served in the Military over 5 years and was a Major, stationed in Maryland, Korea, Hawaii, Germany, and California. Keith married the love of his life, Colleen (Kitty) Phillips, in 1974 and has two surviving children, Angelica and Justin Phillips. Keith had a long career in the trucking industry and finished as an area risk manager with an international transportation company.