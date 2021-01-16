June 3, 1963 - January 9, 2021

Keith Wayne Johnston was born June 3, 1963 in Albany, Oregon to Betty (Koop) and Ken Johnston. Keith died of a heart attack on January 9, 2021 in Salem.

Keith married his love, Kristi Long, on July 10, 2010 in Albany.

Keith was a kind, gentle, patient, dependable, loyal, generous, solid man who loved big! He loved music, blessing others with his beautiful singing voice, reading, water sports, fishing, camping, animals, & tinkering with electronics. Keith had a way of drawing people in and was a man you could count on.

Keith is survived by wife Kristi; mother Betty (Johnston) Dalke & husband Jim; brother Scott Johnston; sister of his heart, Lori (Neal) Norton; grandmother Erma Johnston; nieces & nephew Amanda, Jack, Brooklyn & Julie; uncles Gary (Janet) & Steve Johnston; numerous cousins; Tara & Joe Maffeo; honorary niece Gracie Maffeo; godson Aaron Mosley; goddaughter Kristin Valenzuela; and many lifelong friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Johnston; grandparents Ermine Johnston and Pete & Sally Koop; uncle Leroy Koop; aunt Dorothy Phillips and cousin Creed Phillips.