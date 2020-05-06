January 10, 1930 – April 30, 2020
Kenneth D. Patterson, 90, passed away April 30, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona after a lengthy illness.
A Green Valley resident since 1994, he was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Ruth and Harold Patterson. He grew up in Omaha.
Following his graduation from Iowa State College (later University) in 1951 with a B.S. in Economics, he entered the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant. He served in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict.
After his discharge he worked in investment banking in Omaha before attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where he received both his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics.
He married Joyce Swab in 1955. They lived in Lincoln, Nebr. until 1958, when he joined the faculty of Oregon State College (later University), where he served as professor of economics, chairman of the department of economics, and associate dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. His academic specialties were public finance and health economics.
He was a member of the Oregon Health Council and the Oregon Medicaid Reform task force, and was a consultant in development of the Oregon Health Plan.
In Green Valley, he served on the Green Valley Coordinating Council’s Budget Advisory Committee and the Committee to Investigate Incorporation, and Green Valley Recreation’s Budget Advisory Committee.
He was a member of the American Economic Association and Phi Delta Theta social fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, daughters Ann and Mary, and their daughters.
A private memorial service will be held for the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Boys and Girls Aid Society of Oregon, 9320 Barber Blvd #200, Portland, Oregon 97219.
