× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 10, 1930 ­– April 30, 2020

Kenneth D. Patterson, 90, passed away April 30, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona after a lengthy illness.

A Green Valley resident since 1994, he was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Ruth and Harold Patterson. He grew up in Omaha.

Following his graduation from Iowa State College (later University) in 1951 with a B.S. in Economics, he entered the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant. He served in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict.

After his discharge he worked in investment banking in Omaha before attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where he received both his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics.

He married Joyce Swab in 1955. They lived in Lincoln, Nebr. until 1958, when he joined the faculty of Oregon State College (later University), where he served as professor of economics, chairman of the department of economics, and associate dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. His academic specialties were public finance and health economics.