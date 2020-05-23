Kenneth Joseph Hofenbredl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 30, 1937 – April 19, 2020

Kenneth was born in Aumsville, Oregon to Francis and Joseph Hofenbredl. At a very young age his father passed, and his mother later married Bud Larson, who helped raise him. Kenneth passed away at his home in Harper, Oregon.

Kenneth was a longtime resident of the Alpine and Corvallis areas. He also spent some of his younger years in Bremerton, Washington, where he said he spent a lot of time riding the ferry system. Kenneth graduated from Monroe Union High School in 1955 and soon after he and several friends joined the Army. Kenneth was a good shot with a rifle from an early age and spent most of the first two years of his service on the rifle team shooting in matches around the country and finished his service in Germany, which worked well considering his ancestry.

On June 7, 1968, Kenneth married Eva Gail Meadows and they lived most of their married life in the Alpine and Corvallis areas before retiring to Harper, Oregon. After retirement they spent time hunting, fishing and traveling around the country to visit relatives and see many of the parks and sites of the country.