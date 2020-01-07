Kenneth “Ken” L. Wilson

March 2, 1948-December 21, 2019
Kenneth was born March 2, in Zion, Illinois, he passed away December 21, 2019 in Albany.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janey, his children Chris, Nathan, Stephanie, Megan, Katie, Brandon, Hannah, Amanda, and 14 grandchildren. Ken was a 20 year Air Force Veteran. He loved traveling and lived in many places. He had 128 cars, loved animals and his family. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.
