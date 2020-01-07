Kenneth “Ken” L. Wilson

March 2, 1948-December 21, 2019

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janey, his children Chris, Nathan, Stephanie, Megan, Katie, Brandon, Hannah, Amanda, and 14 grandchildren. Ken was a 20 year Air Force Veteran. He loved traveling and lived in many places. He had 128 cars, loved animals and his family. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.