Kenneth Ray Johnson

Ken was a consummate teacher. He originated and advised the Pre-Dental course at Oregon State University and hundreds of practicing dentists have participated and benefited from the Pre-Dent Club. For decades, Ken provided regular mentoring and teaching at Linn Benton Community College and in OSU’s pre-dental program. He had a deep desire to give back to his profession and to ensure that the next generation of dentists would also be skilled in the art of dentistry for children.

The many friends Ken made in the community and in the world experienced his gift of bringing people together. So many have been touched and inspired by his model of service. He created community; he encouraged people to work together; he invited friends to pool their resources; he reached out to other dental professionals. The OSU Men’s and Women’s basketball teams and coaches were all special to Ken and the basketball parties he hosted, along with the “Men’s Parties,” were uniquely beautiful ways that Ken brought people together with joy and laughter. Ken did magic for people all over the world - he made people smile and giggle and feel cared for. He mentored us all and invited us to meet him in his generosity of spirit. Ken left this world a better place.