Kenneth Wayne Barrand

September 11, 1927 – May 1, 2021
Ken, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, at his home in Philomath, Oregon. Ken was born in Rockford, Illinois to Ervin and Letha (Wagner) Barrand. He was the oldest of two children. After his family moved to Philomath, Ken attended Philomath High School for his senior year, graduating in 1945. Ken served in the Army in Sapporo, Japan at the end of WWII. When he returned home in 1947, one of the things Ken enjoyed was roller skating, where he met the love of his life, Ethel Hodges. They were married on June 16, 1949 in Philomath and had two daughters. Ken worked as a groundskeeper/mechanic at Oregon State University for 30 years, retiring in 1989. Ken enjoyed working on their small woodland property, playing pool and particularly loved spending time with his family. His other great love was baseball and he was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel, his parents and his brother, Kerwood. He is survived by his daughters, Kendra Wood of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Kyla (Richard) Reid of Philomath; six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family members. A family graveside service will be held at the Corvallis IOOF cemetery. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
