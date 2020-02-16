Kensal Edward Van Holde died peacefully at home on November 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ken lived most of his adult life in Corvallis, Oregon and Woods Hole, Massachusetts; he was attached to both of these communities, where he had many great friends and times. Ken loved teaching, researching and writing about physical biochemistry and biophysics, academic fields in which he made significant pioneering contributions. While principally a scientist, Ken was equally happy when traveling, hiking, making furniture, listening to music, or just spending time with his family, including his first wife, Barbara; his second wife, Myrna Shepper; his and her children and their families. He was preceded in death by his daughter Patty (1985) and wife Barbara (2010). He is survived by wife Myrna Shepper, her daughters Dara (Jon Beck) and Shana, as well as his children Mary (Andy Todd), Steve (Michelle Mood), David (Anne van Holde), eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.