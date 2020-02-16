Kensal Edward Van Holde died peacefully at home on November 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ken lived most of his adult life in Corvallis, Oregon and Woods Hole, Massachusetts; he was attached to both of these communities, where he had many great friends and times. Ken loved teaching, researching and writing about physical biochemistry and biophysics, academic fields in which he made significant pioneering contributions. While principally a scientist, Ken was equally happy when traveling, hiking, making furniture, listening to music, or just spending time with his family, including his first wife, Barbara; his second wife, Myrna Shepper; his and her children and their families. He was preceded in death by his daughter Patty (1985) and wife Barbara (2010). He is survived by wife Myrna Shepper, her daughters Dara (Jon Beck) and Shana, as well as his children Mary (Andy Todd), Steve (Michelle Mood), David (Anne van Holde), eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Ken’s life will be held on February 29 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Corvallis Unitarian Fellowship (2945 Circle Blvd.), followed by a reception from 2:30- 4 p.m. All are welcome. A brief note to davidvanholde@gmail.com would be appreciated from those who wish to attend. Please also let us know if you wish to speak briefly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Union of Concerned Scientists, UNHCR, Global Exchange, World Wildlife Fund, or an organization of your choice