February 11, 1957 - October 3, 2021
Kent Ellis Goar passed away at his home with his loving family beside him on October 3, 2021, after recently being diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Kent was 64 years old. He was born in Albany, Oregon, the son of Bill and Loraine Goar, growing up on the family farm in Scio, Oregon.
Kent graduated from Scio High School class of 1975. He was always proud of the fact that he had achieved his Welding Certification while still in high school. He was an active 4-H member showing cattle.
Kent had his own dairy business at age 11 selling the milk to Darigold. During the summers he moved irrigation with his best friend and neighbor Terry Shumaker. While in high school, he was employed by Motorcycle Mall as a salesman in Albany where they held the record for selling the most motorcycles across the United States. Ed Lemco, owner of Motorcycle Mall sponsored Kent as an AMA Professional Flat Track Racer #167Q, and soon after sponsored by Husqvarna and Suzuki.
Kent had many interests and hobbies, he was an expert down-hill skier, he loved to water ski, deep sea fishing and crabbing, white water rafting, sailing, deer, elk, duck, and caribou hunting, dirt bike riding, motocross, traveling across the United States on his motorcycles. Kent and Jan had a landscaping business before they were married which then evolved into a nursery business, Goar Nursery, growing Japanese Maples and Noble Christmas Trees.
Kent started his career with Pacific Power in 1976 as a Meter Reader in Lebanon, Oregon and a truck driver in Albany, Oregon. He accepted a Sub-Station Wireman Apprenticeship in Yakima, Washington from 1984-1988. Kent moved back to Scio to work as a High Voltage Substation Journeyman at Pacific Power in Albany and then a Foreman in 1997 until his retirement. Kent was a professional and perfectionist at his job. He knew every quirk in every substation. He truly loved his job. He served on the Pacific Power Apprenticeship Committee for a number of years. He was a member of the Oregon Association of Nurserymen and Scio Tree Committee.
Kent led a full and vibrant life and would try anything. He always had a story to tell about every adventure he was on. He had a knack for making you feel like you were right there with him. If you ever had met Kent, he was someone you would not forget. We will miss him so much.
Kent is survived by his loving wife Jan of 42 years. Their two sons, Skyler and fiancee Tonya and girls, Maddie and Kenni of Scio, Oregon. Jared and fiancee Bryanna of Wilsonville, Oregon. His mother Loraine Goar of Albany, Oregon and brother Don Goar of Lacomb, Oregon. His father, Bill and sister Candy Baker preceded him in death.
In remembrance of Kent, a celebration of life will be held at Deluxe Brewing Co., 635 NE Water Ave., Ste B, Albany, Oregon on October 23, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
