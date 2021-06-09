November 30, 1935 - May 26, 2021

Kent Mueller, 85, passed away May 26, 2021, after a short illness. Kent was born November 30, 1935, in Albany to Paul and Mary (Woods) Muller of Tangent.

Growing up on the family farm Kent attended Tangent Elementary School and Albany Union High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

After his enlistment, he returned to Oregon and married Marlene Young, of Albany, in 1955 and built a home on a piece of the family farm Kent bought from his father, where they lived the rest of their lives. They had one son, Tim Mueller.

Marlene preceded Kent in death February 7, 2020.

Kent was active in the Tangent area his whole life and volunteered countless hours with the Linn County Sheriff's Mounted Posse, Tangent Fire Department, the Tangent school board, Tangent city council, and also was elected Mayor. A Journeyman Millwright by trade, Kent was well known to be able to repair or build just about anything. He also farmed, raised cattle, and registered Quarter Horses. Kent enjoyed fishing and elk hunting with his family.

Kent had two brothers, Stan and Gene, who preceded him in death and three grandchildren, Lee, Allison, and Abby Mueller. After his wife, Marlene, passed away his sister, Doris Whisenhunt, lived with Kent on the farm where they grew up. There will be a celebration of both Kent and Marlene's lives at their farm in Tangent on August 15, 2021. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.