Kenton Daniel Kropf

May 7, 1966 - March 15, 2021

Kenton "Kent" Daniel Kropf, age 54, of Shedd, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

Kent was born in Salem to Delwin and Lois (Roth) Kropf. He grew up in Halsey and graduated from Western Mennonite High School in 1984.

Kent worked on the family farm for many years following high school and also enjoyed coaching basketball in his free time at Fairview Mennonite and East Linn Christian Academy. In 2000, Kent married Cathie Hopper and inherited two step-sons, Darren and Michael Paxton. They had one son together, Donovan, in 2003, who was the light of his life. They later divorced but remained committed to raising Donovan together.

Kent served as a security guard for several years in the Albany area, being aided by his large frame, although he was a gentle giant. Kent was a diehard Oregon State Beaver fan and his favorite pastime was going to Beaver sports games with his son, Donovan. Kent had a distinct and wonderful voice that lead well to singing in the church choir and, coupled with his passion for sports, led to him being an announcer of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and Linn-Benton Community College Road-Runners, and also fondly cemented him as the voice of the East Linn Christian Academy Eagles.