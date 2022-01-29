September 26, 1946 - January 22, 2022
Kerry L. Wells passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 22, 2022.
He was born in Longview, Washington and was 75 years old.
Kerry left behind a wife, Jessica, two sons, Jonah and Jackson, and his first grandchild. Kerry was a beloved and retired language arts teacher from Lebanon Union High School and loved his dog Bo. He was a man with a sharp wit and creative mind. Completing jigsaw puzzles, walking in the park with his pup, camping, kayaking, watching sports, and reading were favorite pastimes.
He will be missed. A celebration of life will be held sometime this summer. If you are interested in attending please go to the website everloved.com/life-of/Kerry-wells/ and subscribe with your email so you can receive a notice of when and where.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
