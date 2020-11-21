Kevin Bontrager

March 29, 1993 – October 28, 2020

Kevin Robert Bontrager of Salem, Oregon passed away October 28, 2020. He was 27. Kevin was born March 29, 1993 in Harrisonburg, Virginia to Robert and Beth (Gerig) Bontrager. An outdoor gathering was held November 1, 2020 for friends and family in Kevin's hometown of Corvallis, Oregon.

Kevin graduated from Western Mennonite High School (Salem, Oregon) in 2011. He joined a group of peers for a gap year program called Outtatown before starting college. During that formative year Kevin did a number of service projects throughout Canada and then traveled to South Africa for the remainder of the program. A highlight was meeting Desmond Tutu and being served communion by him.

In the fall of 2012 Kevin attended Seattle Pacific University, completing two years before taking time off after his father, Bob, died in 2014. More recently he attended Western Oregon University and had one year left for his undergrad degree.