Kevin Lee Stutzman

September 19, 1951 – June 29, 2020

Kevin Stutzman, 68 of Albany, passed away Monday surrounded by family.

Kevin was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on September 19, 1951 to Donald and Bonnie Stutzman (Saltzman). His family moved to Oregon in 1957 and settled in the Willamette Valley. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1970 and went into voluntary service with the Mennonite Conference for two years.

During his second year of service in Portland, he served at Good Samaritan Hospital and met Marilyn Gapen, a student at the Good Samaritan School of Nursing. They married on August 12, 1972 in Applegate, Oregon.

In December 1972 they moved to Lebanon where he went into business with his father, Don’s Cat and Backhoe Service. In the 80s, Kevin bought the business and later renamed it Kevin Stutzman’s Excavating. He owned and operated his business until he sold it in 2002.

In 2019, an opportunity came for Kevin and Marilyn to move to Kihei, Hawaii, to manage resort property on the beach until his health declined and they returned to Oregon in 2020.