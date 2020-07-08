× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1963 – June 25, 2020

Kevin Ray Williford was born in Bakersfield, California to Ernest and Jan (Coulter) Williford on February 22, 1963. He was one of their four children.

His family moved from California City, California to Corvallis, in 1974 and then moved to Brownsville, in 1976. He graduated from Central Linn High School in 1981. He played football and wrestled at Central Linn. He met his wife in Jefferson, Oregon in 2001. They married on August 1, 2003. They recently moved from Eugene, Oregon to Shedd, Oregon to be near his family. He was a Journeyman Electrician for most of his life. He then went back to college and received his Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

Kevin enjoyed sports, which included football, wrestling and racing of cars and motorcycles as well as Monster trucks. He enjoyed fishing, camping, waterskiing and loved spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included carving birds, painting and drawing as he had such an imagination. He also loved sharing what he made with others. He also loved to teach anybody anything he knew.