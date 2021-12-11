 Skip to main content
Kim Bernard Cox

Kim Bernard Cox

March 8, 1954 – December 12, 2021

Kim Bernard Cox (Buzz) passed away on December 1, 2021 at his home in Albany at the age of 67.

He was born in Eureka, California and graduated from Eureka Senior High School.

Buzz worked as a logger and tree faller most of his adult life. He raised a small herd of white face Hereford cattle on the family farm. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers. Buzz served in the US Army and was stationed in Panama.

He is survived by his parents, Lowell Cox (Barney) and Katherine Cox; siblings, Connie Beattie, Tim Cox, Laura Huddleson, James Cox, Pam Hardwick, Greg Cox; and godson Ruben Rincon.

A special thank you to Steve and Jessica at Fast Break Market for their kindness.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

