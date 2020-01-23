Kristine Julia Klemm

January 9, 1961 – January 3, 2020

Kris Klemm, 58, of Albany, passed away in Corvallis.

The daughter of Andy and Bits (Walker) Klemm, she was born in Lewiston, Idaho and raised in Coquille, Oregon. She graduated high school in 1979 as salutatorian of her class. She enjoyed playing basketball and running track.

Kris worked at HP in Corvallis for several years until she moved to Albany in 2006 and began working for the State of Oregon.

She had several nieces and nephews who described their beloved Nini as devoted, genuine, thoughtful, and creative and bighearted. Kris made greeting cards for all occasions. She went to great lengths to personalize each card. Family members looked forward to receiving these unique works of art.

She is survived by her parents; brother, Randy and his wife Debbie and their children, Brandi, Morgan, Haley and Brayden; sister, Kathy and her children Lindsey and Max.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday February 1, 2020 at 11a.m.at Harrisburg Christian Church, 601 Smith St. Harrisburg, Oregon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

