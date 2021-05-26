November 13, 1921 – May 20, 2021

Kyle Leon Lackey was born November 13, 1921, in Bennett, Colorado. He helped out on the farm and attended all twelve grades in Bennett, Colorado.

Kyle married Anna Helen Scott in 1945. The couple was married 54 years before Anna passed away in 2000.

Kyle and Anna came to Oregon in 1950 where he worked for Clemens Forest Products sawmill for over twenty years and then the Corvallis School District for 15 years.

Kyle enjoyed a twenty year partnership with Lucile Berger who passed away in 2020.

He is survived by two daughters: Bev Bayless (Ross Starwalt) of Clarkston, Washington and Carolyn Barnes (Dale Barnes) of Albany, Oregon; two grandchildren: Duane Bayless (Kristy), Utah and Carie McDowell, Ohio.

Services for Kyle are planned at College United Methodist Church in Philomath, Oregon on Thursday, June 3, 2021. A viewing at 10 a.m. followed by funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens on Riverside Drive in Albany, Oregon.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.