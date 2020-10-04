August 27, 1922 – September 26, 2020

L. LaMar Hansen, 98, of Sweet Home, after living a good life. LaMar passed away peacefully in Orem, Utah. He was born August 27, 1922 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Iola (Edgley) and Leland E. Hansen. After graduating from Ammon High School he worked on his father's farm.

He met and married Patia Jan Whitehead in 1945. They bought a small farm a mile away from his father and he worked both farms. His Aunt, Mary Lewis, told him about the OK Tire Store in Sweet Home with a lease to own option. Feeling this would bless his family, LaMar packed up and the family moved to Sweet Home in 1956.

LaMar was hard working and quickly learned a new trade that would provide for his family. He made friends with many people in the community because of his honesty and generosity at his tire store and Church. He was a faithful and lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in the Church.

He and Patia purchased land in Pacific City, Oregon and started building a vacation home after he turned 62. It was a wonderful place for family and friends to make memories.

He loved dancing, fishing, hunting (getting his 6 point trophy elk in 1988), carpentry, and golfing.