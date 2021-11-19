Lance Rene Kropf

April 24, 1956 - November 10, 2021

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Lance René Kropf, loving son of Larry Kropf and Darline Borgaard, brother of Jeffrey Kropf, and father in Christ to Anthony Pollard, passed away at the age of 65.

Lance was born April 24, 1956, in Oregon City, and grew up on the family farm in Halsey. He graduated from Central Linn High School and received an associate degree from Seattle Pacific University.

He accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized in his early teenage years.

Lance worked as a model, managed a men's clothing store, and farmed with his grandfather, O.D. Kropf. He managed the show team for Guaranty RV for nearly 20 years and, for the last 12 years, owned and operated Velda K's Adult Care Home in Lebanon.

Lance had a passion for music and played the piano as well as having a lifelong love of Ford Thunderbirds and John Deere farm equipment and memorabilia.

He traveled Europe and visited Israel with his grandfather, O.D. Kropf. Lance was involved in Oregon politics, worked with Teen Challenge, and Celebrate Recovery.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry, and his brother, Robyn.

He is survived by his mother, Darline; brother, Jeff; stepmother, Lynn Kropf; stepsisters, Sherrie and Tally; and Anthony Pollard, whom he considered his son.

Lance's Celebration of Life will be held at Life Bible Church, 23650 Peoria Road, Harrisburg, OR 97446, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., followed by burial at Alford Cemetery, Hwy. 99E, at 3:00 p.m.

Donations in Lance's name can be made to Teen Challenge, Attention Brandon, PO Box 108, Shedd, OR 97377.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.co