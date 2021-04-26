Larry Allen Cook

January 22, 1945 - April 16, 2021
In the early evening hours of April 16th Larry left his home on Nashville Rd., to enter his eternal rest in heaven. His death was unexpected and was not due to Covid 19.
Larry was born to Lawrence B. Cook and Margaret J. Cook in Corvallis, Oregon.
He attended school in Philomath until his family moved to Burntwoods in 1955. There he began what would be an illustrious career of educational and athletic achievement. He was an outstanding scholar and graduated from Eddyville High School in 1963 with a 4.0 GPA. Larry excelled in athletics and received letters all four years of high school in football, basketball, and baseball. He was chosen All League and All State in Football in his junior and senior year. After high school he attended OSU for two years and walked onto the football program his freshman year.
Larry married his high school love, Ann Eagleson on June 19, 1965. They would have celebrated their 56th Anniversary in June. Into their family they welcomed Laric Shane in 1967, Wendy Ann in 1970 and Joleane Marie in 1974. Their three children brought great joy and happiness to Larry's life and he was at his best when spending time with them.
The addition of nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren over the years was the icing on the cake. Larry and Ann spent the past 30+ years helping raise and spoil to death their grands. Nothing gave Larry more pleasure than watching them play sports or just playing in the yard at the house or in the river. Larry was a firm grandfather, but oh the love he gave was absolutely the best. His grands have all expressed their deep love for him and their thanks for his example of being a true family man. He taught them to be honest, kind and most of all to take care of their families. He would be proud of them in the past few days. They have all been such strong rocks for their Mother and Grandmother.
Larry spent over 69 years working in the timber industry. First with L.B. Cook logging (his father's company), and then in the family created business of DTL Logging. Larry was proud of his profession. He was a true lover of the outdoors and left college to log. He could not bear to be cooped up inside. He became the owner of DTL Logging following his father's death and his brothers forming their own companies. His integrity, honesty and kindness have been mentioned by many who have called or written the family in the past week. Larry believed in leaving a logging site better than when he came and kept track of the replanting taking place and other enrichment to the land. His stewardship of his own personal land holdings as well as those he logged was to be admired.
Larry enjoyed hunting with his buddies and spent many happy hours chasing canyons on the Umpqua River and Elliott State Park areas of Southern Oregon. His annual elk hunting trips were his vacation. The campfire stories were many and the time spent with friends was such a pleasure for him.
Larry was a member of the Eddyville Community Church since 1965, where he served as Trustee, Deacon and Chairman of the Board for the past 15 years. He was a member of Gideon's International, NRA and the Oregon Logging Association. Larry served on the Eddyville Charter School Board for 18 years and was a member of the organizing Board that started the school in 2003.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ann, son, Laric, daughters, Wendy (Justus) Seeley, and Joleane (James) Reichhuber. Grandchildren, Laney, Spencer and Dillon Tuyls, Darcy (Shad) Lowther, Trent Cook, Jazmine Johnson, Jordan Luttrell, Reiley and Presley Reichhuber. Great-grandchildren, Maverick Cook, Sage Girard, Hank and Baron Lowther and Aubrey Tuyls. Brothers. Tom (Rose) Cook; Dale (Su) Cook; Sisters, Janet Minden and Linda Jeffrey. Aunt: Dorothy Cleveland as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Private family services will be for family only. An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at the Cook home on June 19, 2021, 1-5 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Covid-19 restrictions to be observed. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com for more information.
