Larry Boersma

Larry went to grade school in the Netherlands during the German occupation. He then attended high school in the neighboring town of Sneek and entered the National Agricultural College of the Netherlands in 1949. There he received his B.S. degree in 1953 and M.S. degree in 1955 majoring in the fields of land reclamation and land reform. Larry was named research associate in the Department of Agronomy at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, and graduated with his Ph.D. from Cornell in 1959. After graduating Larry accepted a brief position as an assistant professor at the University of Illinois where he met his soon-to-be wife Carole Truckenbrod. In 1960 he accepted a position in the Department of Soil Science at Oregon State University and he and his new bride moved across the country to Corvallis, Oregon.