Larry Bruce

June 9, 1939 – October 10, 2020

Larry William Bruce passed away on October 10, 2020 at his home in Albany, Oregon.

Larry was born in Dalton, Nebraska on June 9, 1939. He was the oldest of six children born to John and Mary Bruce. The family resided in Gurley, Nebraska in a historic old bank turned into a unique home. Larry was always the strong, older brother who helped his parents and younger siblings.

Larry graduated from Gurley School in 1957. After graduation, he lived with his grandfather before going to work in Wyoming at a cattle ranch. Larry briefly worked for Bob Aue in 1960 in Kimbell, Nebraska, where he learned much of his knowledge of sheep.

He married Twila Larson in 1962 and together they had three children: Lee, Sandra and Wes. Larry started working for Bob Rauner in 1964. Larry and Twila lived on one of the Rauner farms southeast of Gurley and began a dairy farm. Larry was very close to his maternal grandfather, William Florke. They lived with him a short period of time at the ranch. Later he lived with them at Rauner place. Grandpa Florke helped shape Larry into the man he was and helped teach him many life lessons.