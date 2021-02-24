Larry Buckner

Jul. 20, 1935 - Feb. 14. 2021

On February 14, 2021, God took Larry home to be with Him for eternity. Throughout his life, Larry loved his family. He was a devoted husband and father and a caring friend. He was also a man of faith, believing in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Larry invested much of his time in helping and serving others in any way he could.

Larry was born July 20, 1935, to Lysle and Edna Buckner in Parker, South Dakota. He graduated from Salem High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Willamette University. Larry joined the U.S. Air Force and served as an officer in the 62nd Bombardment Squadron for nearly 12 years. While serving, Larry married his wife, Bonnie, in Oscoda, Michigan, and welcomed his daughter, Marci. Larry and Bonnie were actively involved in Oscoda Baptist Church while he was stationed in Michigan.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Larry and his family returned to the Willamette Valley, settling initially in Albany. Larry began working for the Children's Farm Home and then Duraflake, a particle board mill. He welcomed his son, Jim, not long after. Larry and his family joined North Albany Baptist Church and were active members for more than 10 years. In 1981, the family relocated to Salem.