larry Clark

August 21, 1942 - February 26, 2020
Larry passed away peacefully at his home in Corvallis, from pancreatic cancer. His family was at his side.
A quiet man, Larry loved telling jokes with his buddies and sharing stories about his family. He was a tireless worker who took great pride in his community, his business, and most of all, his beloved family: Carrol, his wife of fifty-four years, and their three daughters, Carrie, Katie, and Laurie. Everyone knew how much Larry's family meant to him. It was his very greatest source of love, pride and joy.
Born to parents Ken and Mildred Clark, Larry grew up on a two-acre farm west of Beaverton on Farmington Road. As a kid at Aloha grade school, Larry loved sports, including flag football, baseball, and especially basketball.
His work ethic showed itself at an early age as he mowed lawns, delivered newspapers, and picked berries, and his membership in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts sowed the seeds for a lifelong sense of community pride and service. At Beaverton High, Larry made National Honor Society and played varsity basketball, proud to go to the state tournament three years in a row.
After school, he worked helping to restore truck cabs for a buck an hour, accumulating enough money to buy his very first car: a maroon 1949 Chevy with white trim and side boards. At Oregon State University, Larry majored in business, played Rook basketball, and pledged the Fiji House fraternity. During summer breaks, he worked at Crater Lake Lodge, along with brief stints on the Union Pacific Train and the construction of Cougar Dam. On the basketball team, he was proud to be coached by Jimmy Anderson and play beside his All-American teammate, Mel Counts; Larry’s career highlight came in their last game of the season against the Ducks, when he scored 20 points (Mel scored 35). Serving as Fiji House manager for three years, Larry enjoyed fraternity life and the friends he made living there, especially when his friend John Geiger introduced him to John's sister Carrol.
Larry fell for Carrol's big heart and gregarious nature, and loved taking part in her rambunctious farm family’s annual harvest. On July 17, 1965, after Larry had graduated, served in the Army Reserve, and taken a job with Equitable Savings and Loan in Portland, Larry and Carrol married in The Dalles. The newlyweds spent the first years of their marriage in Eugene, where Larry worked as a loan officer for Equitable and joined the Eugene Jaycees.
In Eugene, Larry and Carrol built their first home, a duplex, doing much of the work themselves. Three years later, Equitable transferred Larry again - this time to Corvallis, where he would become Branch Manager and where he and Carrol would make their home for fifty-two happy years, raising three daughters. By 1980, Larry would become sole owner of Kings View Real Estate, after working his way up as a salesman, broker, and partner. He listed and sold real estate, managed the office, managed rentals, bought and sold real estate, appraised property, and acquired the investment rentals he and his family managed and repaired and which he continued to own after his retirement. He always enjoyed the business, throughout the market highs and lows. He once sold a house to a guy and took payment in the form of his very first Ford Lincoln Continental.
Larry served in many business and community organizations, including the Greater Corvallis Rotary Club (serving as President from 1978 to 1979), the Benton County Foundation, Multiple Listing Board, Corvallis Board of Realtors, Beaver Huddle, and the board of the Corvallis Country Club, where he was an active member for forty-nine years. Larry continued to enjoy sports throughout his life, but there was nothing he enjoyed more than a round of golf with so many wonderful friends, family, and, yes, a “Bud”.
Larry loved working outdoors, spending many years on the Corvallis Country Club's Greens committee. At home, he and Carrol created a beautiful garden and, of course, Larry’s lawn - the greenest grass you have ever seen. He loved Carrol's delicious home cooking, May's egg foo young, and a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixin’s. Music was a constant pleasure and he created more than thirty mixes, referring to them as "Larry's hits” (Willie Nelson was a big favorite). Larry loved all his travels with Carrol, including road trips, “short cuts” through back country roads, and visits to Greece, Tokyo, Mexico and London - but best of all were their annual trips to Palm Springs and Kona, Hawai'i. Even with cancer, Larry made sure to squeeze one more beautiful Hawai'i trip into the final few weeks of his life. Most of all, there was time spent with family: not only his wife and daughters, but the men his daughters married and partnered with, whom he loved like sons, and the grandchildren he treasured. In his last years, Larry spoke of the gift cancer had given him: "The beauty of a long illness is getting to see friends and loved ones more than you ever would get to otherwise - not in a lifetime." He was so appreciative, so grateful for all the time he got to spend with his people, and for their support. Larry is survived by his wife, Carrol Clark; his daughter and son-in-law Carrie and Damon Novelli and grandson Ryder; his daughter and son-in-law Katie and Ryan Hill and grandchildren Izaak and Caroline; his daughter Laurie Clark and her partner Ivan Sucharski; his brothers and sisters-in-law Tim and Jan Thompson and Gene and Susan Clark; his nephews, niece, cousins, and many cherished friends.
There will be no service, but please plan on a gathering, at Larry’s request: on a warm summer day at the Corvallis Country Club for family, friends, golfing buddies, colleagues, and all who knew and loved Larry who would like to attend. Donations to Lumina Hospice.
McHenry funeral home is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com