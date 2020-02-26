September 4, 1939 – February 23, 2020

Larry Coakley passed away very peacefully in his sleep, due to Alzheimer’s disease. He was 80 years old.

Larry was born September 4, 1939, in Lynch, Nebraska, to Lillian (Wecker) and Leonard Coakley. He moved with his family, to Lebanon, in 1952.

He graduated from Lebanon Union High School, in 1957, where he enjoyed the honor of being Boys League President. He also was crowned King of All School Carnival.

He met his future wife, Joann Hanson, out in the bean yard, in 1957. They were married in 1959.

Work was always an important feature of Larry’s life. He always had 2 or 3 jobs going at the same time. He worked at the Cascade Plywood Mill. He was a truck driver for Nofziger Seed Company. He did lots of work for the railroad, stacking up heavy bars that been used in the boxcars to separate the loads. He would then line the walls and floors with big sheets of cardboard for shipping bags of grass seed. He finished the last 27 years of his working career at Teledyne Wah Chang, in Albany.

Larry’s happy place was behind the wheel of a big rig or in his car. He loved to drive all day and go exploring.