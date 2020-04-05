× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1939 – 2020

Larry Hale Thomas was born August 22, 1939, in Smith’s Ferry, Idaho. He spent his childhood in Lyle, Washington.

At the age of 17, he joined the Navy. He achieved the rank of petty officer second class, boiler technician and was honorably discharged in 1960.

He arrived in Redding and began working in local Chevron stations. During this time, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Ellis. They were married February 23, 1963. They were blessed with three daughters.

Larry, raced stock and modified cars in Anderson on the dirt track in the 60’s.

He worked for Peterson Tractor Company in Redding as a heavy equipment mechanic and salesman. He made many lifelong friends there and was always a loyal Caterpillar man. From 1983-2001 he worked at Simpson Paper Company.

For 35 years he fished and collected agates at Trinidad. He took countless people fishing on his boat.

In 2005, Larry and Marilyn moved to Albany. There they enjoyed their retirement.

Larry was a friend to all. He delighted in kids and dogs. Loved a practical joke, especially at someone else’s expense. “Get ‘er done” was his call to action.