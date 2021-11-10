June 14, 1952 - November 5, 2021

Larry Lee Long died peacefully in his home in Corvallis, after a long illness. He was employed for many years at Cornerstone Gardens and had lived at Benco's 17th Street house since 2002. Larry was playful, mischievous, energetic, independent, and courageous. Larry knew himself and made sure his choices were shared with and honored by others. He was proud of being early to bed and early to rise, and always made his bed to his satisfaction.

He enjoyed watching old westerns and loved superheroes. Food was a great joy in his life and he was not afraid to show his appreciation of pie, cake, or ice cream by licking the plate. His favorite foods were KFC (especially the mashed potatoes) and chocolate milkshakes.

He had a contagious giggle when he was delighted. Larry had an appreciation for outdoor landscapes and his favorite place was Upward Bound Camp, where he regularly attended camp for many years. He enjoyed working hard in his job and was helpful in a multitude of areas, including doing dishes; hauling wood and branches; raking leaves and grass; and mowing. He had a unique sense of style and loved showing off some of his favorite outfits, especially his tie-dyed Tupac shirt. Larry was a people person and had a fondness for ladies with lipstick. He was always on the move and loved joking around with his staff and colleagues.

He had a special bond with his housemates and enjoyed outdoor picnics; playing catch; balloons; and celebrating holidays together. Larry felt good when he was helping others and engaging with the people around him in fun ways. He was happy to lend a helping hand to others by wiping down tables, throwing away trash, putting away groceries, and always turning out the light switches.

He will be remembered fondly by his brother Raymond and the many caregivers who got the pleasure of his company throughout their years with him. A celebration of Larry's life is planned for 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis.

Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com