Larry Samples

Larry loved cats Skippy, Max, and Charlotte, fishing and barbecuing, and spending time with family. Larry leaves behind a wife of 41 years, a daughter Jeniffer and husband Brent Gilder, and his son Scott Samples. He has two granddaughters, Cora Gilder and Lola Gilder, that brought such happiness to his life. He also leaves behind his mother Pauline Stephens, sister Kristin Henson, brother Paul Stephens, and sister Karen (husband Tom Powers) and his sister in law Judith Shelton whom he loved to give a bad time. He has many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, whom he loved dearly.