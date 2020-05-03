Laura Jean Heins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 23, 1931 – April 20, 2020

Jean Heins, 88, went to heaven on April 20, 2020. She was born May 23, 1931 to Gerald David “Mac” McKell and Pattie Christine Woodward in Chiloquin, Oregon, where she grew up. She married Paul Heins on September 5, 1950. They lived in Beaverton before moving to Albany in 1967.

Jean was an Administrative Assistant at Linn-Benton Community College for 21 years. She was always supportive of the Faculty and staff, was affectionately known as ‘Mom’ to many of them; and was involved in various organizations within the school. She traveled the world with Paul and spent many weeks in Yachats at their beach house.

Jean spent the past few years with her daughter, Christie, in Utah. She enjoyed being close to her brother and all the McKell family.

Jean is survived by her husband Paul, her children: Christie (Creon) Sant, Stephanie Heins-Mueller, Suzi (Mark) Lucas, Rich (Phyllis) Heins and Sally (Tom) Donahue; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua.