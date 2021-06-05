 Skip to main content
Laura Mae Eichelberger
Laura Mae Eichelberger

May 27, 1933 – May 26, 2021

A Graveside service will be held Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m., at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

