July 25, 1929 - November 4, 2021

Laura Rankin, age 92, passed away November 4, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Missouri, and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree. She met Lon Rankin in Amarillo, Texas, they were married for 62 years. Lon passed away January 2019.

Laura organized and started the library for Hamilton Creek School and was the librarian from 1969 to 1994 when she retired. She loved to go to a luncheon that retired Hamilton Creek teachers/staff had monthly.

Laura and Lon were active in Forestry. They were members of Small Woodlands Association and Oregon Education Association. They enjoyed Forestry tours to Australia, New Zealand, and several Scandinavian countries.

She was a lifelong educator and enjoyed sharing her love of books and reading with students, and her grandchildren.

Laura also enjoyed her pets and was a supporter of SafeHaven Humane Society.

Laura is survived by her daughter, LouAnn and Dave Nowlin, son, Larry and Jill Rankin, son, Lee and Barb Rankin, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three more on the way.

Her family would like to thank the caring staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Corvallis Manor and Evergreen Hospice for all they did for Laura.

She was much loved and will be greatly missed.