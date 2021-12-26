April 19, 1948 - August 28, 2021

Laurie Jo "Joey" Hesseldahl, a former Corvallis resident, died of complications from congestive heart failure at Salem Hospital on August 28. She was 73.

She had lived in Salem since 2004 with her husband of 54 years, Norman Hesseldahl, who survives her. He now lives in Tigard.

Laurie Jo Halvorson was born in 1948 in Rolla, North Dakota, the daughter of Harris and Clara Halvorson of Le Seur, Minnesota. She studied art at Bemidji State College, and it was there she met Norm, a U.S. Air Force veteran. They married in 1967 and moved to Corvallis in 1980 where they stayed until 1991.

They had three sons together: Arik Hesseldahl of New York, Nels Hesseldahl of Tigard, and Dane Hesseldahl of Seattle. She is also survived by a brother and five grandchildren.

She volunteered as a counselor for La Leche League International in the early 1980s. Starting in 1987 she volunteered as an area representative for the international exchange student program EF. In that role, she placed students from Germany, Mexico, France, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, and Vietnam with host families at both Crescent Valley and Corvallis High Schools.

She also ran an in-home after-school care business catering to children attending Hoover Elementary School (Now Husky Elementary). "Joey's House" became a central hub of activity for kids of all ages during the school year.

After their sons finished school, Laurie and Norm took frequent road trips all over the Northwest. She loved the Oregon Coast best of all.

At her request, no services were held. Her remains were interred at Willamette National Cemetery.