May 18, 1949 — February 13, 2020

Lawrence (Larry) James Cox, 70, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away on February 13, 2020, in Corvallis, Oregon.

Larry was born May 18, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Clarence James and Joyce Cox. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1967, then continued his education at Oregon State University, earning a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Larry was a loving man with a great heart. He will always be remembered for how he treated others and his welcoming disposition. His interests included spending time with family, watching football, learning and teaching history, and bird watching.

His wonderful life will forever be cherished in the life of his mother, Joyce Cox of Salem, Oregon, and his six children and their spouses: Heath (Angelina) Cox of Salem, Oregon; Aaron (Alisha) Cox, Jared (Heather) Cox, Derek (Jeanie) Cox of Lebanon, Oregon; Seth Cox of Albany, Oregon; and Rachelle (Richard) Wheeler of Keizer, Oregon; 19 grandchildren; brothers Steve, Randy, Derrick Cox and sister Debra Cox; as well as a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Lebanon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in Lebanon.

