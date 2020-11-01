Leaford Lehman

November 29, 1935 – October 22, 2020

Lee Lehman of Albany Oregon, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He was born in Wood River, Nebraska on November 29, 1935 to Chester and Alverda (Stutzman) Lehman, the oldest of five children. The family moved to Oregon when Lee was twelve. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1954 and married Ruth Arlene Kuhns on June 12, 1955. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in June of this year.

In 1974, Lee and his father founded L&L Builders. He and Ruth (a former realtor) were very active in the Albany community. Lee built and Ruth sold many homes in the Albany area and L&L Builders was named 1988 Home Builders of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Linn County. Lee was the President of the Oregon Building Industry Association in 2000 and was active in the Chamber of Commerce and many local and state organizations.

Lee had a heart for serving. He was a member of Albany Mennonite Church and held many lay leadership positions as well as heading up their building projects. He spent two and a half years in Schaumburg, Illinois, leading a project to renovate/rebuild a church. He gave many hours volunteering his construction experience with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.