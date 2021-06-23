December 16, 1938 - May 21, 2021
Leanna Fern Rice, 82, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. She was born December 16, 1938, in Myrtle Point, the daughter of Kenneth Delos and Belva Pauline (Hayes) Barkdoll.
Leanna grew up in Powers and moved to Central Oregon as a teenager. She had been in the Sweet Home area for the last 40 years.
She loved country music. She went to the Oregon Jamboree every year. She loved going to Hot August nights in Reno.
Leanna is survived by her husband, Lloyd R. Rice of Sweet Home; one sister, Lareta Ennis of Texas; four children, six grandkids, 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
She was surrounded by her family she loved.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Gathering at the Senior Center after services.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
