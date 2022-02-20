January 22, 1955 - February 11, 2022

Lee Kane Lazaro passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, February 11 after a four-year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Suzanne, and his two adult children, Donovan and Maya. He is remembered as a wise, generous, soulful, and dedicated father, husband, brother, uncle and friend.

Lee was born in Gary, Indiana to Janet Kane and Ream Lazaro on January 22, 1955. He spent his formative years in Kabul, Afghanistan and Quito, Ecuador, and traveled to Pakistan, India, Hong Kong, Europe, and South and Central America all before age twelve. As an adult he continued this tradition and traveled with his family throughout the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Canada, visiting state and national parks, wilderness areas, and historic places. He loved meeting people and made new friends wherever he went.

During his life, Lee was a tireless public servant and volunteer. His nearly 40-year career in government spanned two states, multiple counties, and numerous agencies. He cared deeply for his community and was an enthusiastic supporter of local artisans, charitable organizations and social and environmental causes. He will be deeply missed and remembered with great love, fondness, and gratitude.

A memorial service will be held to honor Lee's life on Saturday, February 26 at the Corvallis First Congregational United Church of Christ from 2-4 p.m. If wishing to attend, please RSVP to Donovan Lazaro at donovanlazaro@gmail.com.