April 16, 1929 - March 15, 2020

Lee R. Sitton passed away in Albany,on March 15, 2020.

Lee was born in Hood River, to John D. and Druscella Sitton. Lee graduated from Albany High School and married Marilyn Hess in 1947 and was later divorced. Lee had a career in aviation and was the owner of Lee's Flying Service. He married Darlene Hayes in 1971; she later passed away. Then on June 13, 2003 he married Shirley Hood.

Lee is survived by wife Shirley Hood; sons Don Sitton (Bernice), Ron Sitton (Diane) and Rick Sitton (Susan); five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

The family would like to thank Lee’s son Rick for the care that he provided and to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for the extraordinary compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

