Lehrling Odel Smith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In order to finish his high school degree, he had to take correspondence classes. Unfortunately, he could not finish his courses because the U.S. Marines drafted him during WW ll, and he served in the South Pacific.

After his stint in the Marines, he returned home and met the love of his life, Maxine Roberts. They married on October 9, 1947, and lived in Oklahoma with their three children until moving to Sweet Home, Oregon, in 1957 for a "temporary stay." However, they loved Oregon, and Lebanon became their permanent home in 1960.

Lehrling worked at Cascade Plywood before becoming the circulation manager in Lebanon for the Albany Democrat Herald. A multi-talented and patient man, he also became a gunsmith, able to fix guns even if customers brought him parts in a bag. He also worked for Commodore Homes, then U.S. Plywood before retiring.

Retirement gave him more time to be in his beloved nature. An excellent gardener, he grew delicious vegetables as well as beautiful flowers. While working outdoors, he loved watching birds and animals, slowly gaining their confidence so he could approach them. Eventually, birds would eat out of his hands. Lehrling loved fishing, camping, hunting, and other outdoor sports.