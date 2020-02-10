Lennie lew higgins

July 14, 1943 – January 27, 2020

Lennie Higgins, 76, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

Lennie was born in Hays, Kansas to Henry Nicholas and Virginia (Spivey) Higgins. He grew up in McCracken, Kansas.

Lennie spent six years in the Navy, as did three of his brothers. He was proud of his time in the Navy. He was a fire control technician responsible for setting up the missile launches. He was a Plank owner of the Richard E Byrd – meaning he was part of the first crew on the ship. He was also on the USS Claude V. Ricketts (CV Ricketts) and the USS Benjamin Stoddert.

Lennie graduated with a degree in accounting from Central Washington University in 1975. He worked at ‘The Tav’ in Ellensbury while going to school. He worked for the University of Oregon as an accountant after graduation, then moved to Salem and worked for the state at Fairview for a couple of years before taking a job as an auditor for the IRS. There he spent time working in Salem, Portland, and Eugene. After retiring from the IRS he attended LBCC and learned a new trade in Heating & Refrigeration. He worked for Marshall in Springfield for many years. Lennie retired again and most recently was working at the Pioneer Villa Truck Stop in maintenance.

