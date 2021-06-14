Lenora Pauline (Schmidt) Hanna

May 31, 1956 – June 10, 2021

Lenora, 65, passed away suddenly June 10, 2021.

She was born in Lebanon to Wilda "Jean" Schmidt and Walter Schmidt May 31, 1956. Attending school in Lebanon graduating 1974. After a 12-year detour she went back to school to earn a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Social Work in 1992.

Lenora dedicated her career to serving Veterans, working at the VA Hospital in Roseburg 25 years and at Oregon Veterans Home Lebanon since it opened 7 years ago. Her passion for helping others showed in her work and the way she lived her life.

Her favorite thing was to read, this was her way to relax and escape. Anyone that knew her, knew she loved color, it was a way she expressed herself from the way she dressed, to the favorite items in her home.

Our hearts will never be the same. This is not what we had planned but we know God had a special plan for Lenora which we may not understand. She had her faith, was at peace and ready to meet the love of her life Thomas Shayne Hanna, he passed February 8, 2004.

She treated everyone with kindness, compassionate and had such a calming soul.