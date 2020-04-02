× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leonard Roy Zucker, 73, of Scio, returned to his heavenly home on March 25, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. He was at home surrounded by his family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him during this time and ultimately gave him peace.

Leonard was born in San Diego, California. He lived in El Cajon, California from age six through graduation from El Cajon High School. Leonard met Sharon in 1969 in El Cajon. Sharon was umpiring a softball game, and Leonard was coaching one of the teams playing. They were married June 13, 1970. Leonard and Sharon moved up to Oregon in 1972 and settled in Lacomb.

Leonard served in the Army from 1967 until his honorable discharge in September of 1978. He served a tour in Korea when the Pueblo was seized. After his discharge from the Army he joined the Reserves until his Retirement in October of 2006. Leonard started as a police patrolman in Jefferson in 1972. He was hired by the Lebanon Police Department later that year. He graduated from the police academy in 1973. He served the City of Lebanon from 1973 to 1997, when he retired as Lieutenant.