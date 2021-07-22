Leslie Fae Grossnicklaus Barrett Bjornbak

August 1, 1950 - March 17, 2021
Leslie Bjornbak, of Springfield, passed away on March 17, 2021 at the age of 70. Leslie was born in Corvallis, the second of seven children to Eugene and Opal Grossnicklaus. Leslie was preceded in death by her father in 1968. Leslie spent her early years involved in school and church activities, enjoying hobbies as well as the Girl Scouts. While in high school Leslie's first job was at Kerr Library on the Oregon State University campus.
Leslie graduated from Corvallis High School in 1968. After high school she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where she received her training and worked as a Court Stenographer. While stationed at Camp Pendleton she met and married Michael Barrett, in 1971. After their military service they relocated to Coos Bay and then later to Myrtle Point. They adopted two children from Seoul Korea facilitated by Holt International in 1979, son, Aaron Barrett and daughter, Kara (Barrett) O'Halloran.
While living in Myrtle Point Leslie was employed as a bank teller and attended Southwest Oregon Community College. After graduation from Southwest Oregon Leslie worked in administrative services. After a divorce Leslie relocated to Springfield and began working with the Lane County Court until her retirement in 2006. While working for the Lane County Court she had the authority to perform wedding ceremonies including her brother Kevin's (Carmen) wedding. Leslie was also active planning annual family gatherings as well as coordinating her High School reunions.
After retirement she met Ken Bjornbak and they married in 2007. Ken and Leslie were members of the Emmaus Lutheran Church. Leslie had previously been a member of the Lutheran churches of Coos Bay, Myrtle Point and North Bend where she had taught numerous Sunday School classes.
Leslie will be remembered as a warm and loving person who accepted you for being yourself without judgment. She enjoyed the bright and colorful things in life, wearing colorful scarves, she loved flowers and gardens, she enjoyed singing and she named all of her cars. Leslie didn't drink coffee but she would make it because she liked the smell of fresh brewed coffee. She described her personality as eclectic, loved her cats and admittedly was not a housekeeper.
She hosted many holiday gatherings over the years and she would tell you to come early so you could help her clean the house. She was an excellent cook but would tend to add some unusual ingredients to her stuffing (clams and fruit) which were not overly popular with her family.
Leslie was always up for a day trip because it was just gas and she would willingly drive to meet her family and friends. A favorite vacation trip was to Canada because she loved the city of Victoria and enjoyed having high tea. Unfortunately, her dream to visit Ireland did not happen but in her own way she let us know she made it there by passing away on St Patrick's Day.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Bjornbak, son, Aaron Barrett, daughter, Kara (Barrett) O'Halloran, her mother, Opal Grossnicklaus, her sisters, Koren Hughes, Jill Nissila, Heidi Spilde (Mark), and Alison Grossnicklaus, brothers, Reed Grossnicklaus (Debbie Berrow) and Kevin Grossnicklaus, (Carmen). Nephews and nieces; Rudy Grossnicklaus, Alex Spilde, Faith Grossnicklaus, Marcie Schellenberg, Gillian Schellenberg, Laila Buczynski and Lola Schellenberg. A memorial service will be held later this summer, interment will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, Albany.
