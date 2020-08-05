October 17, 1935 – July 29, 2020
Lewis McLaren passed away at home Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born October 17, 1935 in San Mateo, California to Lewis Glen McLaren Sr. and Edith (Shaw) McLaren. He attended OSU where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity & graduated with a BS in Crop Sciences.
He married Carol Randall in 1957. Following graduation he was commissioned in the US Army as an artillery officer stationed at Fort Sill. They had three children, Diane, Nancy, and Scott. Lew earned an MS in Bio Chemistry in 1967 and worked in the OSU department of Agricultural chemistry until 1983. In 1984, Lew began a 20 year career driving school & special needs buses for the Corvallis School District.
Lew was a member of the BPO Elks for 59 years, serving as ER at the Corvallis Elks in 1980-1981. He spent countless hours serving the community and raising money for a number of charities.
Lew's first love was spending time with his family, followed closely by music & Community Theater. He played ukulele with the Young At Heart Singers & performed in local Community Theaters. He shared his love of theater by establishing the Drama Squad with the ARC of Benton County where he directed a number of plays performed by the clients.
Lew is survived by his wife Carol Randall McLaren, daughters Diane Griffin (Guy), Nancy Cooksey (Jeff), and son Scott McLaren (Alicia), 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren, his Brother-in-law Jim Randall (Cheryl) and Nephews Bill and Bob McLaren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Scott and William McLaren & granddaughter Miranda Leigh Beaver.
The funeral mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Corvallis, Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Lew has requested donations sent to the Elks Youth Eye Services (EYES). You can send your donations directly to McHenry Funeral home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
