Lillian Mae Gerig, 88, of Lebanon, passed away at home, Monday, February 14, 2022. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 18, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, at the Fairview Mennonite Cemetery, in Albany, with a fellowship meal to follow.