 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lillian Mae Gerig

  • 0

February 14, 2022

Lillian Mae Gerig, 88, of Lebanon, passed away at home, Monday, February 14, 2022. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 18, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, at the Fairview Mennonite Cemetery, in Albany, with a fellowship meal to follow.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News